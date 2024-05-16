Public schools were desegregated. But not with “all deliberate speed.” In some areas, it would take decades.

Seventy years ago Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional. The decision rejected the “separate but equal” doctrine advanced in an 1896 case. In the Brown case, the opponents of school segregation argued that separate was inherently unequal in our school system.

The Original Five Cases

What we now think of as Brown v. Board of Education was actually a combination of five cases that had been working their way through various Federal district courts.

Briggs v. Elliott Summerton, South Carolina Filed: March 16, 1948 The average school district in South Carolina spent $221 per white student but only $45 per Black student. Many Black schools weren’t provided electricity, running water, libraries or buses. A local minister circulated a petition asking the school board to use some of its 30 school buses to provide transportation to Black students, but the board refused. Twenty parents joined the resulting suit. A U.S. District Court denied the plaintiffs’ request to end school segregation but instead ordered the school board to begin equalizing the schools.

Brown v. Board of Education Topeka, Kansas Filed: Feb. 28, 1951 A minister attempted to enroll his 8-year-old daughter in the elementary school nearest the family’s home. The principal there refused because that school was open only to white children. The NAACP recruited this parent and 12 more to file a lawsuit. In August 1951, the U.S. District Court ruled that while segregation might be detrimental, it was not illegal.

Belton V. Gebhart, Bulah V. Gebhart Wilmington, Delware Filed: April 1951 Black high school students were bused to a high school located in a seedy section of downtown. A Black family in the suburbs saw a new school open in their neighborhood, but that school was for whites only. The family’s children were forced to ride 50 minutes each way. After her children were repeatedly denied admission to the new school, the mother filed suit against individual members of the local school board. Two cases were combined and then heard in state court, which ordered the schools to be desegregated. Of the five cases ultimately combined in Brown v. Board, this is the only one in which the plaintiffs had won. The local board of education

Davis v. Prince Edward County Farmville, Virginia Filed: May 23, 1951 A 16-year-old student at severely overcrowded and underfunded all-Black Moton High School convinced the student council there to ask the local school board for better facilities. When they received no reply, the student council organized a strike, with more than 400 students picketing outside the school or sitting at their desks with their books closed. The student council then contacted the NAACP for legal help. In the resulting suit and trial, county officials argued that segregation was core to Virginia’s way of life. A U.S. District Court ruled “we have found no hurt or harm to either race” and dismissed the complaints.