Bryant Betancourt paces offense, Spokane Indians down Vancouver 8-6

Bryant Betancourt went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 8-6 at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

The Indians (18-13) lead the seven-game series two games to one and retained first place in the Northwest League by percentage points over Eugene.

Spokane grabbed the lead in the second inning off Canadians starter on a two-run home run by Betancourt. With two down in the third Kyle Karros doubled and scored on a single by Robby Martin Jr. to make it 3-0.

Vancouver (15-16) got a run in the top of the fourth, but the Indians got it right back in the bottom when Juan Guerrero doubled and scored on a double by Betancourt.

After the Canadians picked up a run on a ground out in the fifth, Spokane opened things up in the bottom of the inning. Dyan Jorge, Karros and Martin hit consecutive singles for one run, then Guerrero doubled to center to plate two more to make it 7-3.

Braxton Hyde took over on the hill for the Indians in the sixth and fell victim to the stiff breeze blowing out to left as Jean Arnaez lifted a fly ball that carried well out for a two-run shot, his first of the season.

But Spokane scored in its fifth straight inning in the bottom half when Jose Cordova walked, stole second and scored on Cole Carrigg’s third triple of the season.

Vancouver’s Jeff Wehler got one up into the breeze in the seventh, a solo shot for his second of the season.

Carson Skipper navigated a perfect eighth inning and Zach Agnos gave up a run on three hits in the ninth but earned the save.

Indians starter Mason Green went five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He threw 89 pitches, 56 for strikes.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.