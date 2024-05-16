David Copperfield denies 16 women’s ‘entirely implausible’ sexual misconduct allegations

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Attorneys for famed illusionist David Copperfield have denied accusations made by 16 women in a new report alleging decades-spanning sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

More than half the women making allegations in a Guardian U.S. investigation published Tuesday said that they were teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents, which range from the late 1980s to 2014 and include claims that the magician drugged three women before he had sexual relations with them — relations to which they felt they were unable to consent. Four of the women alleged they were groped or were made to touch the entertainer “in a sexual way during live performances on stage,” the report said.

Copperfield’s lawyers told the publication that the allegations are “not only completely false but also entirely implausible.”

Denying any wrongdoing of any kind, the 67-year-old’s legal representatives instead described him as a champion of the #MeToo movement and said he “never acted inappropriately with anyone, let alone anyone underage.” They said a “truthful” depiction of Copperfield would describe his “kindness, shyness and treatment of men and women with respect.”

The Las Vegas headliner has been dogged by allegations of misconduct for years, which his attorneys characterized as “numerous false claims” made against him.

In a Thursday statement to the Times, a representative for Copperfield further pushed back on the allegations made in the Guardian report by saying they were a rehash of false statements made in the past.

“Everyone that knows David Copperfield will tell you that these recent allegations from one newspaper are the exact opposite of who David is. In fact, David has a record of risking his career to help protect women from powerful predators,” the statement said. “Most of these historic accusations have been made before, and all of them are as false now as they were then.”

The representative said that Copperfield requested “evidence” upon which the allegations claim to rely and has not been provided with it, adding that when U.S. law enforcement has looked into the matter, “they have been investigated thoroughly and it has been found that there is simply no case to answer.”

“The Guardian’s characterization is not who David is, and he continues to support anyone who has experienced any form of abuse or discrimination,” the statement continued. “The movement must succeed, but false accusations must stop for it to flourish. David will be considering the position with his legal team and will take such steps as may be appropriate over these false and scurrilous allegations.”

Copperfield, among the first post-Houdini superstar illusionists, was also among several prominent figures named in recently unsealed court documents that were said to have been associated with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced late financier accused of organizing a sex trafficking ring involving girls as young as 14.