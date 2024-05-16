District roundup: Shadle Park, Clarkston softball to meet for district title; Ridgeline girls golf, Mead boys take district titles

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school state and district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.

Softball

Shadle Park 6, West Valley 0: Crimson Rice struck out 10 in a complete game and the the second-seeded Highlanders (15-6) eliminated the third-seeded Eagles (9-13) in a District 8 2A semifinal. Rice went 2 for 3 with a run for Shadle, which faces Clarkston in the district title game on Saturday.

Clarkston 12, Pullman 1: Joey Miller hit a three-run home run, ending with four RBIs on the day, and the top-seeded Bantams (19-2) eliminated the fourth-seeded Greyhounds (8-12) in a District 8 2A semifinal. Emma McManigle struck out seven in a five inning complete game three-hitter.

Lakeside 2, Freeman 1: Katie Sturm struck out 10 in a complete game three-hitter and the fourth-seeded Eagles (11-9) beat the top-seeded Scotties (16-5) in a District 7 1A semifinal. Lakeside faces Riverside in the title game while Freeman takes on Colville in an elimination game on Saturday at East Valley HS.

Riverside 11, Colville 5: Kaylee Winterroth delivered a two-run homer and two-run single in a nine-run sixth inning and the second-seeded Rams (16-5) beat the third-seeded Crimson Hawks (14-6) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Golf

District 8 3A tournament: Ridgeline cruised to the girls title while Mead senior Brooke Bloom earned medalist honors by a single shot.

Ridgeline shot 350 in blustery conditions at MeadowWood Golf Course for a 36-hole score of 692 and a 31-shot edge over Mead, which held off Southridge for second by one stroke.

All three teams punched their tickets to state next week at Eagles Pride G.C. in DuPont.

Ridgeline crowded the leaderboard with Carolyn Rose finishing fourth, Reagan Rothley sixth, Kate Mulligan seventh and Chloe Hamilton and Morgan Quesnell sharing 13th.

Bloom shook off a triple bogey at the par-5 second hole by playing even par over the next 13 holes. Two late bogeys cut into her lead but she made par on No. 18 to hold off Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannell. Both shot 77, but Bloom held a one-shot edge after the opening round.

Mt. Spokane’s Mia Bontrager, who finished third, and Avery Edmonson and Ferris’ Anna Morse and Vanessa Zacapantzi were among six individuals to qualify for state.

In the boys’ tournament, Mead’s Cam Cantillana and Ben Barrett finished 1-2, leading the Panthers to a team championship.

Mead shot 303 after an even-par 288 on Wednesday. Ridgeline and Cheney will join the Panthers at state.

Cantillana added a 1-under 71 to his first-round 68. He was 2 under on the first seven holes and 2 under on the last seven. Barrett (70-70) finished one shot back. He had four birdies in an eight-hole stretch after a double bogey on No. 2.

North Central’s Teigen Brill (146), Ferris’ Ethan Miller (147) and Patrick Luby (153) and Mt. Spokane’s Stetson Gilbert (148) earned individual berths to state.