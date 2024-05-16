Downtown Spokane rainbow intersection defaced again, this time with fire

From staff reports

Vandals have defaced a downtown street mural recognizing Spokane’s LGBTQ community by pouring a flammable liquid on the road and setting it on fire, according to a news release.

Spokane police are investigating the fire as an arson and said in the news release Thursday afternoon that video surveillance showed multiple suspects dumping the liquid on the street atop the painting of the LGBTQ rainbow flag and setting it on fire.

One of the suspects took their own video.

A new law going into effect in June would make such vandalism a hate crime, according to police.

It’s at least the second time the crosswalk has been vandalized since it was painted in June. In October, someone spilled paint across the colorful display.