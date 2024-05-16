Comedian Kristina Kuzmic inspires hope through humor and honesty

By Alisa Volz The Spokesman-Review

Kristina Kuzmic started posting videos on social media for fun. But when her son began struggling with his mental health, her online presence became something more for the mother of three.

“I went through a really hard time as a single mom years ago and I wanted to bring some humor and hope,” she said. “My motto became, ‘I want to be for others what I needed when I was at my lowest.’ ”

Kuzmic tackles challenges through comedy, shamelessly discussing feelings that come with the highs and lows of parenting, and with mental health struggles.

She highlights her anecdotal experiences, in their unabashed truths, in her book, “I Can Fix This: And Other Lies I Told Myself While Parenting My Struggling Child,” which will be released Tuesday.

The comedian will discuss her experiences from her book – and much more – at the Spokane Comedy Club at 7 p.m. Friday.

Raising awareness and sparking conversation surrounding mental health is one of the most important parts of Kuzmic’s work, she said.

“I strongly believe that shame is killing our kids,” Kuzmic said. “There’s so many people, I believe, who would still be here, if there wasn’t a shame attached to depression or anxiety or whatever a person is struggling through. We don’t feel shame when we find out we have heart disease or thyroid disease, but when we find out we have depression, we feel shame.

“So I just want to talk about it bluntly and also confidently, to hopefully inspire other people.”

Many people have spoken to Kuzmic and told her she has verbalized something they have felt, but have been too ashamed to speak up about, the comedian said.

“What I hear a lot when I perform is people will say, ‘Wow, you said out loud what’s in my head.’ ”

Audience members can expect honest, transparent, vulnerability in Kuzmic’s upcoming Spokane show, she said. In her 2022 tour, Kuzmic performed in Spokane, and is looking forward to returning.

“Spokane, honestly – and I’m not just saying because I’m talking to you – was one of my favorite audiences,” Kuzmic said. “They were just so fun.”

Spokane audiences were very kind and welcoming, Kuzmic said, and she looks forward to sharing laughs and inspiration in the Inland Northwest again.

“I want them to get something out of it more than just, ‘Oh, that those were some funny jokes,’ ” Kuzmic said. “I want them to actually leave feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, I could relate and I felt seen and I feel more normal now, and I feel more encouraged.’ ”

Kuzmic particularly hopes to inspire and reach moms in the audience who may struggle with parenting.

“Just because you don’t love being a mom everyday doesn’t mean you don’t love your kids. It’s OK to admit that. It’s OK to admit that you’re struggling. It’s OK to admit that you don’t have all the answers. It’s OK to admit that your kids aren’t perfect,” Kuzmic said. “That’s been really inspiring to me, to know that other people feel bold to live in their truth and be authentic instead of fake because of something they heard in one of my videos or in my show or read in my book.”