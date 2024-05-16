Local bands ready to rock out as part of Metal Mayhem showcase at the Knitting Factory

From staff reports

Right under the noses of many Spokane music fans lurks a dynamic metal scene, and the Knitting Factory will showcase a collection of the city’s best bands during the second annual Metal Mayhem Local Artist Showcase.

On Saturday, five local metal bands will take the Knitting Factory stage: Outer Resistance, Enemy Mine, Mezzanine, Fate Defined, and DAYSHADOW.

The bands may fall under the genre of metal, but each have their own distinctions and unique take on the sound. While a group like Outer Resistance focuses on uplifting audiences with catchy hooks and inspiration from the famed Metallica and Led Zeppelin, another like Enemy Mine focuses on having a raw, powerhouse sound and “melting faces” with influences from Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

Spokane’s overall local music scene continues to grow and improve in quality, and the sub-scene of metal is no different, as will be displayed during this collective performance of dominant musicians.