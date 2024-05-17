Alaskan alt-rockers Portugal. The Man bring their Knik tour to the Knit

From staff reports

Spokane is quite the distance from Wasilla, Alaska, but the Knitting Factory is actually one of the venues closer to home for popular alt-rock band Portugal. The Man as they embark on their “Knik Country Tour.”

Portugal. The Man originated in the south-central Alaska city as a couple of high school friends continuing to make music after the band they were originally members of broke up. They would soon move to Portland for more opportunities to record and tour. Their debut record “Waiter: ‘You Vultures!’ ” would come in 2006, and the rest is history.

Since their debut record, the band has released nine studio albums (including an impressive run of consecutive record releases from 2006-11) and signed to Atlantic Records in 2010.

In 2017, they released the now platinum-selling album “Woodstock.” The album featured songs like “Tidal Wave,” “Live in the Moment” and the smash hit “Feel It Still.” The late 2010’s classic has since gone 7x platinum, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, spent 20 weeks on top of the Alternative Songs chart and gained the band a Grammy for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”

Most recently, the group released their ninth studio album “Chris Black Changed My Life” in mid-2023. The record features favorites such as “Summer of Luv” (featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra) and the lead single “Dummy.”

Portugal. The Man has traveled the world and back, and the now Northwest-based band will keep a little closer to home when they perform at the Knitting Factory on Thursday.