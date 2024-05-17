Prep track and field: Mead boys relay team sets school record, takes lead into final day of districts

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

It’s critical to have your fastest runners available for a relay.

Just ask the Mead boys track team. On the first day of the District 8 3A meet Friday, the Panthers finally fielded the best foursome of the season in their 4x100-meter relay at Central Valley High School.

All they did was break the school record, winning in a time of 41.76 seconds and vaulting them to the top of the 3A state heap.

It topped the previous best set in 2012 (41.82).

J.J. Leman, Matt McShane and Eamon Gamon teamed with speedy anchor Dominick Corley.

It’s the first time this season Corley has done the relay.

Now the Panthers have their sights set on winning a state title in the relay and a team championship next week. The Panthers believe they can clean up their exchanges and take more time off their record.

“I know I got out a little early (before getting the baton),” said Corley, who is headed to Southern Cal. “First time running it and breaking the school record, it feels really nice.”

Earlier in the meet, Corley cruised to victory in the 100 in a wind-aided time of 10.49 .

“I felt pretty good,” Corley said. “It feels nice to know I’m slowly building back into the shape I was formerly in. Our main goal today in the relay was to get a sub-42. That was even better.”

In the chase for the 3A boys team title, Mead takes a big lead into the final day Saturday.

In 4A, Lewis and Clark is out front ahead of CV.

The LC tandem of Rashaun Engel and Romin Saleki finished 1-2 in the 100, with Engel crossing the finish line in 10.73 and Saleki .09 behind.

In girls competition, Walla Walla is ahead in 3A and Kamiakin is well in front in 4A.

Mead picked up a win from sophomore Simon Rosselli in the boys discus.

Rosselli won with a throw of 177 feet, 3 inches.

He said he got off to a nervous start, fouling on the first two throws of three in the prelims. He scaled a throw on his third attempt to put him in the finals.

He got the winning throw on his first in the finals. He’s the 3A state leader at 182-9.

“It was a little nerve-racking,” Rosselli said. “I had to just get a mark on my third (in prelims) to get into the finals. The wind was a little annoying, but everybody had to throw in it. All in all I can’t complain.”

Mt. Spokane junior Parker Westermann handled the field in the 3A 800, winning in a season-best 1:54.50. His previous best was 1:55.26.

He now ranks fourth in the state.

Westermann hung back in the first lap, then made his move with 300 meters to go. He won by 10 meters.

“As I was imagining and going through my race in my mind, I just wanted to be behind the leader the first lap and I came through (the first lap) right where I wanted to be,” Westermann said. “Then on the back stretch once I knew (to go) I knew, and I went for it and it felt good all the way.”

Westermann had an inclination a good time was coming.

“Just based off my previous races,” he said. “Now at state against better competition we’ll see what I can do.”

Westermann will do the 1,600 and the 4x400 relay on Saturday.

Mt. Spokane junior Kade Brownell took the 3,200 in 9:17.18.

In the 4A 800, CV junior Aaron Wright held off LC freshman Elijah Tobin. Wright finished in 1:55.49 – .15 ahead of Tobin.

Wright, who lost to Tobin in the 1,600 at subdistrict lat week, is 4-0 head-to-head against Tobin in the 800, but he wasn’t happy with his race.

“My legs felt terrible,” said Wright, who won’t be running in the 1,600 on Saturday. “I never felt like I had a pep to my step.”

The best effort among area girls Friday came from University junior thrower Addy MacArthur.

She fouled on her first two throws before throwing a career-best 43-7, holding off a challenge from Walla Walla’s Lillian White in 3A.

Other top efforts from area girls: Joy Assonken of Cheney, a winner the 3A javelin in a personal-best 127-7; Natalie Richards of Cheney, a winner in the 100 hurdles (15.51); and Kyla Roberts of U-Hi, a winner in the 800 (2:19.99).

Idaho





All five state meets began Friday in the Treasure Valley.

In 5A, Maximus Cervi-Skinner of Coeur d’Alene took second in the 3,200 (9:06.85) and was on the Vikings’ runner-up 4x800 relay (7:54.90).

er In 4A, Klein Fragoso of Sandpoint won the pole vault (14-6) and Ivy Smith won the girls shot put (44-7). McDaniel Devin took second in the pole vault (10-6).

In 3A, Vanessa McLachlin of Timberlake took second in the 3,200 (11:56.51).

Asha Abubakari of Bonners Ferry took second in the shot (42-8 ¼).

In 2A, Alexzander Lambson of St. Maries won the discus (158-10).

Jacklin Linnemeyer of St. Maries took second in the girls discus (116-0).