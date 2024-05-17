The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane firefighters give Narcan to dog after reported fentanyl exposure

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Spokane firefighters administered Narcan to a Chihuahua that reportedly ingested foil containing fentanyl this week.

A Spokane Fire Department Facebook post said a couple reported their dog was exposed to the drug during their evening stroll and became lethargic. The couple took the dog to Spokane Fire Station 4 on the edge of downtown where firefighters administered Narcan through the dog’s nose.

The dog immediately started to recover, the post said.