What became “Tommy” took six months and cost $36,000 to write and record. The Who continued to play regular gigs on the weekends — in part, to pay for the bills Townshend was running up.

By March 7, 1969, Townshend released the one track he figured could possibly be a successful single from the project: “Pinball Wizard.” He later called it “the most clumsy piece of writing I’ve ever done.” And he wrote it specifically to appeal to New York Times music critic Nik Cohn, who he knew to be a huge pinball fan.

The single peaked at No. 4 on the U.K. music charts and at No. 19 in the U.S. Cohn loved it, but some critics wrote that a song about “a deaf, dumb and blind kid” was distasteful.

Music critics were wowed starting on May 1, however, when the Who played “Tommy” in its entirety to the music press at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London.

Two days later, BBC disc jockey Pete Drummond attempted to play the entire album from start to finish but became confused by the way it was configured as a double album to accommodate record changers: sides 1 and 4 on one disc and sides 2 and 3 on the other. Drummond wrongfully complained to his listeners that the copy he received had been mislabeled