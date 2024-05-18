Spokane Velocity host Forward Madison on Sunday in return to USL League One play

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

After an impressive win in the Jagermeister Cup, the Spokane Velocity will return to regular-season play this weekend.

The Velocity will host Forward Madison, one of the two final clubs in USL League One without a regular-season loss, on Sunday. Spokane beat the other undefeated team – Union Omaha – last weekend in the Jagermeister cup.

“Nothing new for us,” Velocity coach Leigh Veidman said. “The focus is on how we can continue to improve each day and put ourselves to the test come game day.

“The players earned a very good win last week against Omaha because of their hard work and application in training, and now the group wants to raise the bar another level against another good team.”

Spokane proved it can play with any team in the league after taking down Omaha 3-2 in group stage of the cup thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Javier Martin Gil. The Velocity drew against the Central Valley Fuego in the cup opener, but then lost in a penalty shootout – earning the Fuego an extra point.

Led by third-year head coach Matt Glaeser, the Forward have two wins and three draws in regular-season play, only conceding five goals in five games.

Madison was bounced out in the quarterfinals in last year’s postseason.

Veidman gave credit to Glaeser and the coaching staff for its roster development over the past few years.

“They are a very well-rounded team on both sides of the ball with quality individuals all across the pitch,” Veidman said.

The Velocity sit in fourth place in League One. Madison is sixth.

Sunday’s matchup kicks off at 3 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SWX and streamed on ESPN+.