State/district roundup: Gonzaga Prep baseball wins first-round game, falls in state quarterfinal; Riverside softball takes district title

Roundup of Saturday’s high school state and district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.

Baseball

Richland 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: The visiting, eighth-seeded Bullpups had their chances late, but couldn’t break through against the No. 1 Bombers, falling in the State 4A quarterfinals.

A week after falling to Richland 7-1 in the District 8 title game, the Greater Spokane League 4A champion Bullpups’ right-hander Luke Brown kept the powerful Bombers offense in check, scattering seven hits over six innings while striking out five.

Richland righty Alec Ammerman was even more dominant, however, giving up just five hits and working out of trouble in the sixth and seventh innings when the first two Gonzaga Prep batters reached in both innings.

Anthony Karis had two hits for the Bullpups, who finished the season 20-7.

Josh Woodard was 3 for 3, scored a run and knocked in another for the Bombers (26-0), who earned their 13th trip to the semifinals.

G-Prep eliminated ninth-seeded Kentridge (15-9) 6-4 in a first-round game at Richland HS earlier in the day. It’s the first time the Bullpups advanced at state since 2014. Luke Brown and Mikey Funaro had two RBIs apiece. Richland eliminated 16th-seeded Woodinville 7-4 in its first-round game.

Kelso 2, Mt Spokane 0: Leon Le hit an insurance solo home run in the sixth inning and the sixth-seeded Hilanders (20-3) eliminated the 11th-seeded Wildcats (19-7) in a State 3A first-round game. Mt. Spokane got its only hits of the game on back-to-back one-out singles in the third inning by Joseph Spier and Tristan Olson, but the runners were stranded.

North Kitsap 6, West Valley 4: Tate Stearns hit a two-run triple in a five-run second inning and the third-seeded Vikings (21-5) eliminated the 14th-seeded Eagles (13-10) in a State 2A first-round game at Lincoln (Tacoma) HS. Johnny Macall knocked in a pair for West Valley.

Tumwater 7, Pullman 4: Will Bond went 2 for 4 with a home run and the eighth-seeded Thunderbirds (19-6) eliminated the ninth-seeded Greyhounds (18-5) in a State 2A first-round game.

La Center 6, Freeman 0: Garrett Maunu struck out seven in a complete game and the seventh-seeded Wildcats (19-6) eliminated the 10th-seeded Scotties (16-8) in a State 1A first-round game at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham

Tenino 3, Lakeside 0: Kellen Knox struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings and added an RBI triple and the fifth-seeded Beavers (18-6) eliminated the 12th-seeded Eagles (15-9) in a State 1A first-round game at Parker Field in Yakima.

Adna 9, Northwest Christian 8: Owen Fagernes delivered a go-ahead two-out RBI single in the sixth inning and the third-seeded Pirates (20-4) eliminated the sixth-seeded Crusaders (16-7) in a State 2B quarterfinal. Jacob Bell and Titus Spuler knocked in two apiece for NWC.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1, Northport 0: Caden Correia struck out 11 in a complete-game one-hitter and the Warriors (20-2) eliminated the Mustangs (17-5) in a State 1B quarterfinal at Wenatchee Recreation Park. ACH advances to a semifinal on Friday at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata. Dawson Baribault struck out 10 in six innings for Northport.

Softball

Clarkston 10, Shadle Park 8: Emma McManigle went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and the top-seeded Bantams (20-2) beat the visiting second-seeded Highlanders (15-7) in the District 8 2A championship game. Madi Keon went 4 for 4 and Crimson Rice homered for Shadle. Both teams advance to state.

Riverside 14, Lakeside 6: Allison Lapano went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs and the fourth-seeded Rams (17-5) beat the second-seeded Eagles (11-10) in the District 1A championship game at East Valley HS. Kaylee Winterroth and Malia Reedy added home runs for Riverside, which advanced to state. Lakeside drops into the district second-place game.

Lakeside 15, Colville 11: Hayle Jones went 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs and the Eagles (12-10) eliminated the third-seeded Crimson Hawks (15-7) in the District 7 1A second-place game at East Valley HS.

Colville 11, Freeman 8: Navae Kinney went 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI and the Crimson Hawks (15-6) eliminated the top-seeded Scotties (16-6) in a District 7 1A loser-out. Kaylee Ripke scored twice and knocked in two for Freeman.

Boys soccer

North Kitsap 2, Pullman 0: The Vikings (19-1) eliminated the visiting Greyhounds (16-2-2) in a State 2A quarterfinal. Details were unavailable.

Tennis

District 8 2A championships: West Valley’s Conner Kunz and Pullman’s Diana Gutierrez earned district titles at Rogers HS and qualified for state. Shadle Park’s Benson Plaster and Danielle Cozzetto also qualified in singles.

Qualifying in boys doubles were Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Ben Lee (Pullman) and Alex Whittle/Cody Whittle (Clarkston). Girls doubles qualifiers were Clarkson duos Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt and Kayla Frei/Eloise Teasley.