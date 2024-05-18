This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Demon of Unrest," by Erik Larson. (Crown Publishers/TNS) (TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “Funny Story,” Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The 24th Hour: Is This The End?,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

4. “Five Broken Blades (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Mai Corland (Red Tower)

5. “Long Island: A Novel,” Colm Toíbín (Scribner)

6. “Lore Olympus: Volume Six,” Rachel Smythe (Inklore)

7. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “Summers at the Saint,” Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

9. “A Calamity of Souls,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Home Is Where the Bodies Are,” Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

Nonfiction

1. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “You Never Know: A Memoir,” Tom Selleck (Dey Street)

3. “The End of Everything: How Wars Descend into Annihilation,” Victor Davis Hanson (Basic)

4. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

5. “Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me,” Whoopi Goldberg (Blackstone)

6. “The New Menopause: Navigating Your Path Through Hormonal Change with Purpose, Power, and Facts,” Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

7. “Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World,” Jen Psaki (Scribner)

8. “Love, Mom: Inspiring Stories Celebrating Motherhood,” Nicole Saphier (Broadside)

9. “Power Moves: Ignite Your Confidence and Become a Force,” Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Coming Home,” Brittney Griner (Knopf)