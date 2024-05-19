Letters for Sunday, May 19, 2024

I’m guilty of all kinds of ‘hate crimes’

What’s with all the anguish over the person in Idaho not being charged with a crime for speech that is reprehensible? Last time I checked, speech was protected by the First Amendment.

Has social media actually convinced some people that they should be protected from speech they don’t like? Just because one doesn’t like what others might say doesn’t make it a crime.

What if we really started charging people for speech we don’t like. What should happen to those who say, “I am HAMAS,” “Trump is Hitler,” “Republicans are fascists?” Do we Americans really want to throw out the First Amendment because some speech makes us uncomfortable?

I know I sure don’t because I’m sure I’m guilty of all kinds of “hate crimes” because I often say stuff the left hates.

What happens when those you may despise gain power and decide your speech is considered hate speech? What if they determine that pride parades or speaking out about so-called “abortion rights” is considered hate and thus is punishable?

Do we really want people to decide for us what we can say or think? Not in my America! Oh, and by the way, vote Trump in November and let’s make America great again! But I sure hope I don’t end up in prison for saying that!

Rob Leach

Mica

Making assumptions

Susie Weller stated in her letter to The Spokesman-Review that upon entering Idaho that “another pickup driver menacingly blared their horn at me.” How can she know that the noise from the horn was meant to be menacing? Her letter jumps to the conclusion that since she has a Biden Harris bumper sticker that the Idaho truck driver hates Democrats made his horn noise menacing. Really? Perhaps the driver was attempting to alert her that they observed something wrong with her driving or her vehicle, or to alert her to a dangerous spot on the road, or it could be they were liking the sticker on your vehicle.

Stop judging the people of Idaho and stop assuming that the people in Idaho are intolerant bullies.

Janice Kelly

Post Falls

Construction creates hazards

Let’s talk about the elephant in the city: our disabled with hardware (wheelchairs, walkers’ canes) and the elderly.

The city could have been more transparent in deciding which geographic areas to devastate (construction) on 29th between Grand and Ray. Traffic and pedestrians/STA riders were only given one week notice that the entire area would be paralyzed until September.

This situation is difficult for traffic; it’s worse for disabled. Their detour by foot/wheel is at least six blocks if the destination is between Grand and Southeast Boulevard. As of May 10, Route 4 doesn’t turn onto 29th from Grand but onto 37th. We cannot just jump off STA onto an imaginary curb not yet completed to get out of traffic still using 29th as a dragstrip.

The city apparently didn’t coordinate with STA management to research traffic numbers on a main arterial through Spokane.

We understand that Washington’s construction is weather dependent, and that the city gets blamed no matter what. Politics are more important than our vulnerable. What’s wrong with doing the planning, research and development looking through the long-range, widest lens? Why not do this in two or three phases instead?

STA is now referring the wintertime only disabled and elderly to Paratransit because nowhere on the eastbound route is it safe for us to get off the bus that’s not on 29th now because of this headache. This is not acceptable.

Even our have-nots population votes. And all of our Social Service-dependent population is encouraged to register to vote. Maybe this is the reason why.

Carol Echtenkamp

Spokane

Drag shows not strip clubs

I saw another anti-drag show billboard today. I didn’t think “Good job protecting families.” I thought “What hypocrites.”

Have you been to a drag show or to a heterosexual strip club (aka “gentleman’s club” if you are into ironic euphemisms)? I, a heterosexual woman, have been to both (long story) and they are very different things.

One is human beings wearing fabulous dresses and lip syncing onstage. The other is almost-nude human beings getting (literally) manhandled by creepy heterosexual men for money needed to raise kids or pay tuition (and face it: it pays better than jobs traditionally available to young, attractive women. Jobs like “bikini barista” or “waitress at Hooters”).

One is a celebration of the freedom to be yourself. The other is accepted exploitation.

One is vilified by conservatives sermonizing about “freedom” and “the family.” The other is where the loudest of those conservatives probably hang out on Saturday night, stuffing money into someone’s daughter’s thong.

Drag shows are about freedom.

Strip clubs are not about family.

I’m not asking to ban strip clubs. There’s an argument for freedom there also. I’m asking conservatives to accept that other people get to be free too. Freedom is for everyone.

Tired of hypocrisy? Vote. Go to www.vote.gov

Carrie Roller

Spokane

Community spirit around a worthwhile project

Kudos to SpoCanopy and the Community!

On May 11, I joined a group of about 100 volunteers of all ages to plant trees along the barren Appleway Trail beginning at University Road in Spokane Valley. What a joy it was to participate in a community activity that was so well organized and accomplished so much in a short time. Kudos to the Land Council and SpoCanopy for excellence in planning and execution. Volunteers were well trained in planting techniques and all tools were supplied – even a tasty lunch from Mad Fire Kitchen.

These trees will create an enduring legacy for the many users of this trail. As we planted trees, local residents were surprised perhaps to see all of us, but enjoyed their bike or stroller ride even more knowing there would soon be shade and additional oxygen emanating from these 145 trees planted in one day.

Community spirit around worthwhile projects we can do together makes us strong. We appreciate those who wrote the grants that provided the funds to secure the trees and support the staff who organized the community to create something both beautiful and essential. And I appreciate each one of you who turned out for a few hours on any of the five days last week to plant trees. It is hard work. And that’s what it takes to build a better community and a sustainable world, and we can do it together.

Janet Farness

Liberty Lake