Roadwork to watch for this week in Spokane

Updated Sun., May 19, 2024 at 8 p.m.

From staff reports

Here’s roadwork to watch for around Spokane this week:

Marshall Road south of Thorpe Road is closed; the city recommends residents go south to Spokane Cheney Road for access.

Monroe Street between Kiernan and Francis avenues is reduced to one lane each direction, with flaggers in place at the intersection of Garland Avenue and Monroe Street as part of two projects to grind away and overlay pavement and install ramps on sidewalks.

Post Street Bridge is closed and being replaced, with detours in place directing pedestrians and cyclists to travel across Monroe Street Bridge or through Riverfront Park.

Post Street is closed between Second and Third avenues and at Spokane Falls Boulevard, local access only.

The Riverfront Park parking lot on Post Street is closed.

The intersection of Lincoln Street and Summit Boulevard is closed.

Hartson Avenue between Ralph and Greene streets is closed.

Ray Street is closed between Hartson and 11th avenues.

Second Avenue is closed between Freya and Thor streets and the westbound I-90 Exit 283B off-ramp towards the Thor/Freya interchange is closed.

Freya Street is reduced to one lane at Second Avenue.

Upriver Drive is closed at Fredrick Avenue.

Arthur Street is closed at Third Avenue to the Arthur Street dead end.

Southbound Meadow Lane Road is closed between Turner Road and the Meadow Lane Road dead end.

Sixteenth Avenue between U.S. Highway 195 and Nettleton Lane is closed.

Construction on Bigelow Gulch Road has closed the stretch from Havana Street to Orchard Prairie Road. Detours are in place.

Euclid Road is closed from Hayford to Old Trails roads due to illegal dumping.