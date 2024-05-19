Twenty-one marching bands set the ‘Gold’ standard at this year’s Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

Updated Sun., May 19, 2024 at 9:53 p.m.

From Staff Reports

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association announced awards for floats and equestrian categories late Saturday night, with a nearby shooting causing delays in the release of results for the Gold award marching band recipients.

As floats, bands and horses weaved through downtown streets, judges evaluated each parader in areas like creativity, theme adherence, visual appeal and musicality.

Float Judging Results

Lilac Sweepstakes Award (Best Overall Community Float): Manson Apple Blossom

Queen’s Award (Best in Population 400-2,000)

1st Place: Ritzville

2nd Place: Tekoa

3rd Place: Freeman

President’s Award (Best in Population 2,000-15,000)

1st Place: Prosser

2nd Place: Deer Park

3rd Place: WA State Autumn Leaf – Leavenworth

Grand Marshall Award (Best in Population 15,000-700,000)

1st Place: Sunnyside

2nd Place: WA State Apple Blossom – Wenatchee

3rd Place: Penticton BC Peach Festival

Torchlight Awards for Best Lighting

1st Place: Century High School

2nd Place: Pendleton Round Up Queen and Court

3rd Place: Miss Prosser Community Float

Richard Logerwell Memorial Award (Float Builders Choice): Prosser

Equestrian Awards

President’s Award: Ellensburg Rodeo Queen

Royalty: Miss Moses Lake Roundup

Specialty: United States Border Patrol

Community: Ellensburg Rodeo Posse

Pooper Scooper: Miss Cheney Rodeo

Michael Dedmon Memorial Award of Excellence: Pendleton Round Up Queen and Court

Evelyn Jones “Best Overall Equestrian”: Miss Spokane Interstate Rodeo

Marching Band Gold award recipients (listed in order of performance)

University High School Band & Cheer Team

Cheney High School Band

North Central High School

Lakeside High School

Northwood Middle School

Mead High School

Highland HS Scottie Marching Band

Mariner High School

Liberty High School

East Valley High School

Chelan Mountain Goat Marching Band

John R. Rogers High School

South East Washington Marching Band

Freeman High School

Mount Spokane High School Marching Band

Lewis and Clark High School Band, Cheer & Drill

Century High School

Ridgeline High School

Central Valley High School

Deer Park/Riverside High Schools

Ferris High School