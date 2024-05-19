Twenty-one marching bands set the ‘Gold’ standard at this year’s Armed Forces Torchlight Parade
The Spokane Lilac Festival Association announced awards for floats and equestrian categories late Saturday night, with a nearby shooting causing delays in the release of results for the Gold award marching band recipients.
As floats, bands and horses weaved through downtown streets, judges evaluated each parader in areas like creativity, theme adherence, visual appeal and musicality.
Float Judging Results
Lilac Sweepstakes Award (Best Overall Community Float): Manson Apple Blossom
Queen’s Award (Best in Population 400-2,000)
1st Place: Ritzville
2nd Place: Tekoa
3rd Place: Freeman
President’s Award (Best in Population 2,000-15,000)
1st Place: Prosser
2nd Place: Deer Park
3rd Place: WA State Autumn Leaf – Leavenworth
Grand Marshall Award (Best in Population 15,000-700,000)
1st Place: Sunnyside
2nd Place: WA State Apple Blossom – Wenatchee
3rd Place: Penticton BC Peach Festival
Torchlight Awards for Best Lighting
1st Place: Century High School
2nd Place: Pendleton Round Up Queen and Court
3rd Place: Miss Prosser Community Float
Richard Logerwell Memorial Award (Float Builders Choice): Prosser
Equestrian Awards
President’s Award: Ellensburg Rodeo Queen
Royalty: Miss Moses Lake Roundup
Specialty: United States Border Patrol
Community: Ellensburg Rodeo Posse
Pooper Scooper: Miss Cheney Rodeo
Michael Dedmon Memorial Award of Excellence: Pendleton Round Up Queen and Court
Evelyn Jones “Best Overall Equestrian”: Miss Spokane Interstate Rodeo
Marching Band Gold award recipients (listed in order of performance)
University High School Band & Cheer Team
Cheney High School Band
North Central High School
Lakeside High School
Northwood Middle School
Mead High School
Highland HS Scottie Marching Band
Mariner High School
Liberty High School
East Valley High School
Chelan Mountain Goat Marching Band
John R. Rogers High School
South East Washington Marching Band
Freeman High School
Mount Spokane High School Marching Band
Lewis and Clark High School Band, Cheer & Drill
Century High School
Ridgeline High School
Central Valley High School
Deer Park/Riverside High Schools
Ferris High School