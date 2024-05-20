Summer travel boom: 82% of Americans plan to get away in 2024

By Avery Newmark The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Get ready for a summer filled with adventure and exploration. As Memorial Day weekend approaches, signaling the official start of summer travel season, Americans are buzzing with plans to explore, relax and make lasting memories.

The Vacationer’s yearly summer travel and trends survey has dug up some insights into what vacationers have in store for the upcoming season.

An impressive 82% of adults in the United States — more than 212 million people — are planning to travel this summer. While this number is slightly lower than last year, it still demonstrates a strong desire to get away. Among these travelers, 42% plan to embark on multiple trips.

Despite a slight decrease in intention to travel by plane from last year, with 52% planning to fly at least once this summer, international travel is gaining popularity. Nearly 25% of Americans are ready to stamp their passports, with adults between 18 and 29 being the most likely to embrace this trend. In contrast, only about 10% of Americans over 60 have similar plans.

Domestic travel continues to be the top choice, with 57% of respondents opting to explore the beauty and diversity within the United States.

More than 75% of adults surveyed are revving up to hit the road this summer, with folks aged 45 to 60 leading the pack — nearly 85% in this age bracket intend to take a road trip. Although many Americans will take shorter drives — less than 100 miles or less than 250 miles — more than 33% will take a road trip more than 250 miles from home. Approximately 5.82% will journey more than 1,000 miles.

When it comes to the busiest weekends for travel, the Fourth of July takes the lead at 30%, followed by Memorial Day at nearly 22% and Labor Day at 19%, with 54% opting for none of those times. Respondents could choose all dates that applied, so percentages did not add up to 100.

So whether you’re dreaming of sandy shores, bustling city streets or quiet countryside getaways, just know you won’t be alone whether you’re on the road or in the air.