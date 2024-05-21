50 years ago in Expo history: The area’s rich railroad legacy was on display at the fair, with two films showcasing industry highlights

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Burlington Northern Pavilion at Expo ’74 had plenty of attractions for railroad buffs.

It was showing two films, the first described as a “public relations piece,” showing all of the timber and grain being transported by the railroad throughout the Midwest and Northwest. It also interviewed Burlington Northern employees about how much they enjoyed working for the railroad.

The second film more directly addressed the Expo’s environmental themes. For instance, it showed how Burlington Northern’s forest holdings were being harvested in a sustainable way. It also showed many of the outdoor attractions of the Northwest, including the Big Sky ski resort.

Burlington Northern, of course, had also contributed to Expo ’74 in a more concrete way. The fair was built partly on the old railroad yards and depot of the Great Northern lines, which had merged in 1970 to become part of the new Burlington Northern.

In other Expo movie news, the Kino Automat Decision Cinema, which allowed viewers to choose the direction of the plot, added a new film for children.

It consisted of cartoon episodes about a boy’s adventures, and at six points, the movie stopped to allow the children to vote on which way the story should proceed. Two Fort Wright College drama students, dressed as clowns, appeared live on stage to help the children vote.