67-year-old man who crashed into Spokane River died of drowning, hypothermia

The 67-year-old man who crashed earlier this month into the Spokane River died from “drowning with hypothermia,” according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Douglas Hanson was driving the morning of May 2 when he crashed into the river in the area of 4400 East Upriver Drive, according to a news release from the Spokane police and fire departments.

Fire and police agencies, including the Spokane Fire Department water rescue team, responded. Dive teams and drones tried to rescue Hanson.

Firefighters in kayaks reached Hanson and aided a rescue boat in extracting him from the water. He died on May 5 after being in critical condition at the hospital.

The medical examiner ruled the death an accident.