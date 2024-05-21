Locally: Spokane Junior Rifle Club members compete in National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships

From staff reports

Members of the Spokane Junior Rifle Club took part in the 2024 National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships from April 2-10 at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Shadle Park’s Tanner Krebs was the team’s high placer, finishing 31st overall and 13th in the U18 division in the men’s 10-meter air rifle standing competition. Krebs notched a two-day score of 1,215.1 out of a possible 1,308. Mead’s Jack Burns was 122nd overall and 39th in U18 with a score of 1,163.8, and Spokane Falls CC student Sean Kegley was 135th overall and 38th in the U21 division at 1,154.4 points.

In the women’s 10-meter air rifle standing competition, Mt. Spokane’s Ensley Breeden finished 68th in U18 and 127th overall with a score of 1,206.4,

Krebs also competed in the men’s 50-meter smallbore 3 position event, where he finished 19th in U18 and 40th overall with a score of 1,111 out of a possible 1,200.

• Also in March, the SJRC competed in the Washington State Junior Indoor Smallbore Rifle Championships, held in Spokane and Olympia.

The team of Krebs, Breeden, Spencer Fitzpatrick and Morgan Christian claimed the state championship with a score of 4,249 out of 4,800.

Krebs was second individually in the 120-shot competition at 1,100 points out of a possible 1,200, while Breeden was third at 1,089 points.

College track and field

Track and field athletes from around the region will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the NCAA Division I West Regional first round, which takes place Wednesday through Saturday on the University of Arkansas campus.

Washington State qualified 22 athletes overall in the men’s and women’s competitions. Gonzaga will send eight and Eastern Washington qualified five.

The top 12 athletes or relay teams at the West Region will qualify for the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championships held June 5-8 at Hayward Field in Eugene. Below is a list of the qualifying athletes from each school.

Washington State (men): Grant Buckmiller (400 meters); Brian Barsaiya (5,000); Brian Barsaiya (10,000); John Paredes (110 hurdles); Jared McAlvey (400 hurdles); Kelvin Limo (3,000 steeplechase); Willems, McAlvey, Lawyer, Buckmiller, Langford, Walburn (4x400 relay); A.J. McGloflin (high jump); Ronald Grueso Mosquera (shot put); Ben Chappell (hammer); Blake Sturgis (javelin); Lee Walburn (decathlon).

Washington State (women): Skyler Walton (100); Jasneet Nijjar (400); Neema Kimtai and Maya McCabe (800); Zenah Cheptoo (5,000); Maribel Caicedo and Micaela De Mello (100 hurdles); Caroline Jerotich (3,000 steeplechase), Caicedo, Lyons, Nijjar, Walton, Unruh-Thomas (4x100 relay); Eva Lowder and Tatum Moku (pole vault); Nana Gyedu (shot put); Laura Lindquist (javelin).

Gonzaga (men): Wil Smith and Bryce Cerkowniak (5,000 and 10,000); Cooper Laird (steeplechase).

Gonzaga (women): Alicia Anderson (1,500); Willow Collins (5,000); Rosina Machu (5,000 and 10,000); Kristen Garcia (10,000); Jessica Frydenlund (steeplechase).

Eastern Washington (men): Ryan Rieckmann and Logan Ashbeck (javelin)

Eastern Washington (women): Caitlin Simmons (long jump and triple jump); Kimberly Smith (long jump); Savannah Schultz (pole vault).

College tennis





A total of six Gonzaga tennis players – three men and three women – have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Women’s team members Tiegan Aitken, Kianna Oda and Caroline Wernli earned the honor, along with men’s teammates Matthew Hollingworth, Leon Roider and Sasha Trkulja.

The honors are selected by College Sports Communicators, who recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Baseball

Gonzaga had six players earn All-West Coast Conference honors.

Tommy Eisenstat, Justin Feld, Erik Hoffberg, Payton Knowles and Vincent Temesvary all were honorable mentions. Miles Gosztola, Hoffberg and Knowles were on the all-freshman team.

• Several area high school baseball umpires were selected to work games at district finals, regional and the WIAA finals across the state over the past month.

The finals take place Thursday through Satuday.

District finals (May 14 in Spokane): Nick McFarland, Jamison Edwards and Kevin Wellington.

District finals (May 14 in Chewelah): Matthew Mietthe, Rob Bartless and Kevin Gawenit.

Regionals (May 18): Tyler Ashcroft (Auburn – 1B), Josh Moore (Kennewick – 2B); Frank Wintersteen (Kennewick - 2B); Rick Watson (Newport – 1A); Dave Jemes (Yakima – 2A); Matthew Mietthe (Richland – 4A); Paul Sorensen (Kennewick – 3A).

State finals (Thursday through Saturday): Jamison Edwards (Ephrata – 1B and 2B); Kevin Gawenit (Pasco – 3A and 4A).