Ozzie Knezovich, others endorse Jacquelin Maycumber for Congress

State Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, one of the leading Republicans in a crowded field running to represent Eastern Washington in Congress, unveiled a sizable slate of law enforcement and fire union endorsements Tuesday at a news conference in Spokane.

Former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, his successor, Sheriff John Nowels and Spokane Police Guild President Dave Dunkin heaped praise on Maycumber, who is a former law enforcement officer .

“When I was sheriff of Spokane County, I knew I could count on Jacquelin to help us with law enforcement needs that we had in this area,” Knezovich said. “She was instrumental in helping us break some barriers to change the dynamic with how law enforcement was trained in the state. More importantly, she understands the devastation that fentanyl is causing our community.”

Maycumber was also flanked by Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner, Franklin County Sheriff J.D. Raymond, Pend Oreille County Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee, Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke, Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider and Ferry County Sheriff Raymond Maycumber, who is the candidate’s brother-in-law.

The Spokane Police Guild, which represents city officers, the Seattle Police Guild and the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs have also backed Maycumber.

“She just completed seven years in the Washington state Legislature and was an absolute bulldog as the House Republican floor leader,” Dunkin said. “As minority floor leader, she stood firm against bills that would damage the trust our community has in police officers, and she ceaselessly advocated for a safer, more productive state we can be proud of.”

The candidate has also received the backing of the International Association of Fire Fighters, three chapters of that organization representing the firefighters working in districts in Spokane County, the chapter representing the Spokane Fire Department’s firefighters, a chapter in Stevens County and more.

Jeff Wainwright, who represents central and northeast Washington on the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters, said Maycumber had been an “unprecedented” champion for the rights and safety of firefighters, working to remove carcinogenic chemicals from gear, enhance the retirement plans for first responders and eliminate unfair insurance claim denials for firefighters.

“She has been a good friend for firefighters for as long as she’s been in the state of Washington, working hard for all working families,” Wainwright said.

Maycumber used the news conference to highlight her campaign messaging and pledge to address concerns with the U.S.-Mexico border and its implications for the flow of illegal narcotics into the country.

“When I wore the uniform, I promised to protect my community with my life,” she said. “And when I got into the legislature, I promised to do the same, to protect those men and women, our first responders, and protect our children and those who are the most vulnerable.”