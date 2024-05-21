Subaru of America moving regional office to Texas from Illinois, plans expansion

By Anna Butler The Dallas Morning News

North Texas is playing a key role in the growth plans of Subaru of America.

The U.S. sales and marketing subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan will relocate its central region office to Coppell from Itasca, Illinois, in addition to adding a new customer support center.

The automaker plans to locate the new central office alongside its existing distribution and training facility in the Dallas County city as part of a 200,000-square-foot expansion.

It has partnered with logistics real estate firm Prologis on the effort. Subaru previously worked with Prologis on the original build-to-suit effort completed in 2016 for the facility located at 360 Freeport Parkway near State Highway 121.

The expansion will also house a new Dallas Business Center that will hold its Customer Advocacy Department, in addition to other resources meant to support Subaru customers and retailers and help train employees.

About 30,000 square feet of the space will be earmarked for the central region sales and marketing operations. The other 170,000 square feet will be dedicated to expanding the company’s regional distribution center, an operation that stores and handles automotive parts and accessories.

With an estimated 100 employees, Subaru expects the Dallas Business Center to be one of its largest after its headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.

Subaru’s expansion is expected to finish at the end of this year, with the automaker planning to move in during early 2025.

Upon completion, the automaker’s LEED-certified building will total 506,000 square feet.

“We are excited to expand our footprint and capabilities in the southern U.S., further supporting our customers and retailer network. Dallas is a vibrant area with diverse talent that will add fresh perspectives and further enhance our company culture,” said Subaru of America president and chief operating officer Jeff Walters in a statement.

The company also plans to attend the Dallas Career Fair on May 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel on Market Center Boulevard. It will be looking to hire candidates to fill roles related to customer and automotive service, distribution and logistics, among others.

Recruitment will ramp up in the second half of the year.