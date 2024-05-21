Two injured, one arrested in suspected hit-and-run rollover crash in downtown Spokane

A high-speed, hit-and-run rollover crash Monday in downtown Spokane sent two people to the hospital and landed a 30-year-old man in jail after he was apprehended by off-duty Pasco police officers.

Spokane police responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the area of Main Avenue and Washington Street for the two-vehicle crash, according to a police news release.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle, Joshua DeVleming, reportedly tried to run from the scene, but was stopped by Pasco officers who were in Spokane for the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs conference, police said.

Spokane police officers learned the occupants of the victim vehicle sustained minor injuries, with one of them requiring assistance from the Spokane Fire Department to exit the severely damaged vehicle.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. Officers determined DeVleming was impaired, according to the release.

He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and vehicle hit-and-run with injury.

DeVleming made his first appearance Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court and is set for an arraignment June 4. He remained in jail Tuesday night in lieu of a $20,000 bond.