Comedian Kristin Key back in Spokane

From staff reports

From staff reports

Comedian Kristin Key must like Spokane, because she is back on its Comedy Club stage again.

The Redondo Beach, California, comedian-singer has fond memories of the city. One visit, she told The Spokesman-Review she sat in the green room and got to play Super Nintendo while “Pulp Fiction” was on.

“All of that was happening, and I was at work,” Key said. “You can see why I love my job.”

At 25, Key left Redondo for Los Angeles and a career as a standup. She was later featured on “Last Comic Standing.” Key is known for combining comedy and singing, a guitar strapped to her shoulder most of the set.

“My reward is that I get to perform,” Key said in 2021. “I may not be the richest person in the world, but I get to do what I love.”

Key will be back on the Comedy Club stage Friday and Saturday.

“I can’t wait to get back to Spokane,” she previously said. “I wonder what’s going to be happening in the green room when I get back there.”