Education Notebook: Grant’s Drummers and Dancers group celebrates 50th anniversary

The Grant Elementary Drummers and Dancers group is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary on June 7.

This year, 48 students participated in this pan-African drumming and dancing group. The third- through sixth-graders have “an opportunity to work hard and set goals for improvement … and to learn to perform in front of people,” said Kevin Cope, director of the Drummers and Dancers group and music teacher for 24 years at Grant Elementary School.

The group was designed to celebrate African music, culture and traditions within the community. Over the decades, it has performed at hundreds of events including the Martin Luther King Jr. march, parades, Chase Youth Awards and NAACP events and have been asked to perform in the Expo ’74 anniversary celebration.

“It also gives our kids a group to belong to while here at school. The benefits last as well,” Cope said.

The 50th anniversary celebration takes place 5:30-7 p.m. June 7 at Grant Elementary School, 1300 E. Ninth Ave.

Parry visits Wishing Tree

Author Rosanne Parry will be at Wishing Tree Books on Saturday with her new book, “The Wolf Effect.”

Parry is an award-winning author of middle grade novels “A Wolf Called Wander,” “Whale in the Wild” and “A Horse Named Sky.” “The Wolf Effect” is a nonfiction picture book telling the story of the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park.

There will be a reading of “The Wolf Effect” and hands-on activity for children ages 4 and older at 10:30 a.m.

At noon, Parry will offer a writing workshop and a discussion of her other books for children ages 9 to 13.

Wishing Tree Books is located at 1410 E. 11th Ave. For more information, visit wishingtreebookstore.com or call (509) 315-9875.

From staff reports