State track: East Valley’s Logan Hofstee closes in on triple crown, sets 2A record in 1,600-meters

East Valley’s Logan Hofstee pumps her first as she crosses the finish line in a state-record 4 minutes, 51.29 seconds in the State 2A girls 1,600-meter run on Thursday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. (Joshua Hart/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – Logan Hofstee is laser-focused.

A two-time State 2A cross country champion, the East Valley senior is out to make up for not qualifying for state track a year ago.

Just before the district meet last spring, Hofstee was diagnosed with anemia.

That forced her to end her season.

Hofstee started her chase for three individual state championships and perhaps a team title in amazing fashion Thursday afternoon at Mount Tahoma High School. She won the 1,600 meters in a state-record time 4 minutes, 51.29 seconds.

The record was 4:53.27, set in 2010.

Hofstee’s previous best, set as a sophomore, was 5:00.49.

“In a way, definitely this season has been redemption,” Hofstee said. “I’m just grateful to be here and perform at my best.”

Hofstee took the lead from the start and gradually pulled away from the field, winning by more than 6 seconds. There were about 50 meters between her and second at the finish line.

“It was difficult to run and I wasn’t performing well,” Hofstee said of last season. “I decided for my health it was best to cut my season short. I can’t take my health for granted anymore. It was a tough lesson to learn.”

Hofstee, who will run at Gonzaga in the fall, has what could be a speedy 800 prelim Friday and is favored to win the 3,200 on Saturday. State titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 coupled with the title in cross country would give her a kind of triple crown.

It was all Hofstee’s effort that produced the record time Thursday as she never let up from the start.

“I wasn’t necessarily expecting to break the state record,” she said. “I came her with a (state) title in mind. So for the state record to fall, I grateful for that.”

Mt. Spokane junior Kade Brownell was hoping to challenge for a state tile in the 3A boys 1,600, but he was bunched in a pack at sixth after the first lap and couldn’t get any closer than his final placing.

He finished third in a season-best 4:09.12. Teammate Parker Westerman was next at 4:09.44.

It’s doubtful Central Valley’s Carter Alberston would have been any happier with a state title than he was finishing runner-up in the 4A boys discus.

Albertson increased his career best by nearly 9 feet with a throw of 162 feet, 1 inch.

Adding to the drama was the fact that Albertson unleashed his best throw on his last attempt.

He was still stunned with his day 30 minutes after the event concluded.

“I could feel it,” Albertson said of his final throw. “It felt smooth.”

Albertson was ranked 11th at 153-6 headed to state.

“I was hoping to throw 155 and get fourth or fifth – not this,” Albertson said, holding his runner-up medal. “I’m still kind of shaky.”

Albertson was ninth last year at state.

Clarkston’s Nathan Somers won a state title in the 2A boys triple jump (45-3), 1 inch short of his season best.

Other top area medal winners were: West Valley’s Cooper Henkle took second in the 2A boys javelin (174-1) after throwing a state-leading 193-9 at district last week; Mead’s Mercedes Gilroy in the 3A girls javelin (fourth, 124-4, while Cheney’s Joy Assonken of Cheney was fifth an inch behind); and WV’s McKenzie Sargent in the 2A girls high jump (third, 5-0).