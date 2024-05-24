Gonzaga women sign transfer guard Vera Gunaydin from Juco South Georgia Tech

From staff reports

The Gonzaga women continued to build their new-look roster with the addition of transfer guard Vera Gunaydin from South Georgia Tech College on Friday.

Gunaydin, a 5-foot-9 junior from Ankara, Turkey, averaged 13 points a game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season in the junior college ranks. She made 74 3-pointers on 33% shooting from deep, something GU coach Lisa Fortier said caught the team’s attention, along with her work ethic.

“She’s been pushed to expand her game and play different positions, and has thrived in each situation,” Fortier said in a release announcing the addition.

Gunaydin is the Zags’ fourth signing of the offseason, along with forward MyKynnlie Dalan (Minnesota), Tayla Dalton (Saint Mary’s) and Ines Bettencourt (Connecticut).