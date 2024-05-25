Dog dies and residents displaced in Spokane Valley apartment fire

Residents were displaced and a dog died from an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Spokane Valley.

Firefighters responded at about 2:45 p.m. to the blaze at the Eagle Rock apartment complex, 12423 E. Mansfield Ave., according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

Fire crews reported a fire in the second-floor unit that was moving upward to the third-floor apartment and into the attic, the release said. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire while others helped evacuate people.

One person from the apartment was evaluated by medical crews for smoke exposure but did not need to be taken to the hospital. Two units were destroyed and a third was significantly damaged, according to the department.

Mansfield Avenue was closed just east of Pines Road for the duration of the incident. The fire is under investigation.

The fire department and American Red Cross assisted residents who were affected by the fire. Crews were working Saturday night to get a count of how many people were displaced by the blaze.