Six Memorial Day events in the Spokane area to honor fallen

From staff reports

For those looking to observe Memorial Day this Monday, various Spokane organizations a jampacked schedule with activities to memorialize fallen soldiers and support their families.

Pancakes are on the menu in Spokane and Liberty Lake. Fairmount Memorial Association is hosting a hero’s pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at Heritage Funeral and Cremation, 508 N. Government Way. At $3 per person or free for veterans and active duty personnel, the association is serving pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Breakfast is followed by a flag cruise from 10 to 11 a.m.

The city of Liberty Lake is hosting a program featuring a pancake breakfast and keynote speaker Spokane County Clerk Tim Fitzgerald, also retired Marine Corps colonel and aviator. The program runs from 9-10:30 a.m.. in Pavillion Park at 727 N. Molter Road.

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena is hosting a “boots on the ground” memorial display from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, featuring a flag change at 10 a.m. Located at the Illuminating Courage Memorial outside the Arena at 720 W. Mallon Ave., the static display pays tribute to “post-9/11 fallen heroes.”

Fairmount Memorial Park is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the park located at 5200 W. Wellesley Ave.

Washington State Veterans Cemetery is hosting its annual Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. at 21702 W. Espanola Road in Medical Lake. On-site parking is limited, the cemetery provides overflow parking on Ritchey Road.

Members from the Eastern Washington Genealogical Society are performing historical re-enactments at Pines Cemetery, with actors stationed at some of the older headstones to share biographies of the cemetery’s residents. The “Walk With Ancestors” event is noon to 2 p.m. at Pines Cemetery at 1402 S. Pines Road, Spokane Valley.

Across the border in Coeur d’Alene, the Marine Corps League is hosting their Pappy Boyington Detachment No. 966 Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene Memorial Gardens on 7315 N. Government Way. Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris will deliver a speech in honor of fallen veterans.