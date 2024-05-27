Spark Central event gives hungry artists chance to draw Riverfront Park’s Garbage Goat

If You Go

Kids who are hungry for art might enjoy Spark Central’s Garbage Goat-themed event: Feed Me, Spokane.

Local artist Iris Everbloom will teach children, grades 3-5, how to draw Paula Mary Turnbull’s trash-eating copper and brass statue at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The hourlong class at Spark will also provide children with a zine made by Everbloom, a Spark Central volunteer. The zine pages provide a step-by-step drawing guide, from horns to hooves.

Everbloom recently showcased various Garbage Goat artwork at May 18’s Spokane Zine Fest.

“Zines are for everybody,” said Everbloom, who is also host to Spark Central’s weekly Drop In and Zine at 5 p.m. Tuesdays. “You can literally put anything in them.”

Young artists can choose the scene for the goat and can write about his or her adventures there.

Work produced for this program has the option of being included in Spark Central’s 2024 book project, “Gondolas & Garbage Goats,” with guardian permission.

“Some people have never had that experience of creating print themselves,” said another Spark Central volunteer, Nadia Hitchcock.

To RSVP for Feed Me, Spokane, visit sparkcentral.org and fill out the Google Form, where guardians can check a box to give permission for book project publication. Paper forms, providing permission, will also be available in-person Saturday.