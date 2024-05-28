50 years ago in Expo history: Spokane Symphony plays for of 10 scheduled free concerts

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

An overflow crowd at Expo ’74’s International Amphitheater listened to the Spokane Symphony perform the first of its 10 scheduled free concerts at the fair.

The symphony’s performances, sponsored by Washington Trust Bank, were free with fair admission.

This was just one of about 1,500 performance groups scheduled to perform free shows at the fair. For example, the Toll Gate Marching Band of Warwick, Rhode Island, performed over the Memorial Day weekend. The band raised $20,000 and performed “without remuneration.”

“I believe this is one of the most comprehensive programs of free entertainment by artists performing without charge to occur in this country,” said Mike Kobluk, Expo’s director of visual and performing arts.

This was in addition to the busy schedule of ticketed concerts during the fair.

For example, on this day the Steve Miller Band and Box Scaggs were performing at the Spokane Coliseum, and world-famous violinist Isaac Stern was scheduled at the Opera House.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1431: Joan of Arc is accused of relapsing into heresy by donning male clothing again, providing justification for her execution.

1830: President Andrew Jackson signs the Indian Removal Act, leading to the forced removal of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole tribes from Georgia and surrounding states, setting the stage for the Cherokee Trail of Tears.