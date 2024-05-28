Richard Dreyfuss reportedly targets women, LGBTQ community at ‘Jaws’ event

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Richard Dreyfuss caused a scene over Memorial Day weekend when the Oscar winner reportedly embarked on a sexist and homophobic rant during a screening of “Jaws.”

The “American Graffiti” star, 76, made several controversial statements about women and the LGBTQ community the “An Evening With Richard Dreyfuss + Jaws Screening,” held at The Cabot theater in Beverly, Massachusetts, according to the venue’s apology and posts making the rounds on social media.

“We are aware of, and share serious concerns, following the recent event with Richard Dreyfuss prior to a screening of the film ‘Jaws’ at The Cabot,” read a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “The views expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold as an organization. We deeply regret the distress that this has caused to many of our patrons.”

Noting it took “full responsibility for … not anticipating the direction of the conversation,” the venue also apologized that what was “to celebrate an iconic movie instead became a platform for political views.”

During the Q&A portion of the event, Dreyfuss referred to his 2022 book, “One Thought Scares me,” and the changes in American curricula, claiming, “We have no knowledge of who the hell we are. … Make sure your kids are not the last generations of Americans. And you know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Elsewhere in the evening, he reportedly “went off the rails talking about how Barbra Streisand is a genius but he didn’t listen to her because she is a woman and women shouldn’t have that power,” according to one post on X, formerly Twitter. The stars worked together in 1987’s “Nuts.”

Dreyfuss, according to the post, then moved on to the #MeToo movement — during which he was accused of sexual harassment — and “how you shouldn’t be listening to some 10-year-old who says they want to … be a boy instead of a girl,” in reference to trans youth.

In a since-deleted tweet, one user suggested the event be renamed, “An Evening of Misogyny and Homophobia With Richard Dreyfuss. Disappointing doesn’t even begin to cover it,” per THR.

The incident comes just over a year after Dreyfuss slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ diversity inclusion efforts, telling “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover” that the new qualifications for best picture nominations “make me vomit.”