Rogers’ Emily Peabody, Yadira Covarrubias celebrated for signing college offers

Though Emily Peabody and Yadira Covarrubias had already signed their national letters of intent a couple of weeks ago, the pair were lauded at Rogers High School on Tuesday in a ceremony in front of their families and coaches.

Rogers athletic director Aaron Brecek described the pair as “quiet but hard-working” during the gathering and praised both for their dedication to Rogers athletics and perseverance in their chosen sports.

Peabody, who set the school season-scoring record and Greater Spokane League single-game record this season, signed with Clark College in Vancouver for basketball and track, while Covarrubias will head to the Palouse to participate in the Washington State women’s wrestling program.

“I just feel like (Clark) is a place where I can develop my game to where I need to be,” Peabody said. “Get more experience and then hopefully take my game to the next level.”

On Feb. 13, Peabody scored 51 points in a District 8 2A first-round win over Shadle Park, establishing the benchmark for GSL girls single-game scoring. Peabody scored all but eight points of her team’s total – she made 21 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and went 5 for 8 at the free-throw line.

Peabody came out for basketball as a sophomore despite having never played the game previously.

“She found joy in the game and she’s just a naturally great athlete,” Hernandez said in February. “And such a hard worker at everything she does.”

Peabody never imagined playing college basketball when she started the sport, but the dream became a reality during her senior year. And she received more attention after the 51-point game.

“I got a lot more colleges reaching out,” she said. “I also played AAU for the first time which helped me get a lot more looks to spread my name a little bit.”

Covarrubias was second at district and regionals this year in the 110-pound class and qualified for state but did not place. She was part of the Pirates wrestling program this year that became the first GSL girls team to host a full match.

“I think it’s pretty great that the women’s wrestling program is growing throughout the entire state.” she said. “It’s giving women another sport that they can participate in. Wrestling has changed me personally for the better and it teaches you a lot. It’s more of a mental game and not just physical.”

Covarrubias hides her competitive nature within her small frame.

“They’re like, ‘You’re really small,’ or ‘You look really young.’ ” she said. “It’s kind of funny though, but I have that fierce person in me that will come out when I wrestle.”