Teen crashes speeding minivan into two cars; three sent to hospital

By Alexandria Osborne The Spokesman-Review

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy for running through a stop sign and colliding with both a Kia Soul and a parked Ford Focus in North Spokane.

The boy, who already had has earlier convictions for assault and robbery, was driving 50 mph in a 25-mph zone at the intersection of North Calispel Street and West Lyons Avenues with three other teens in the car, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

He fled after the Monday collision and hid near a woodpile before deputies began a search with the help of a drone and K9 unit, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. His passengers were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Kia was hurt but did not require hospital treatment.

Deputies threatened to send the dog after him unless he surrendered. Shortly after the warning, the boy shouted out where he was and deputies took him into custody.

The suspect was not questioned due to Washington state law, but after checking his name, deputies found he had two other felonies on his record and did not have a valid driver’s license.

The owner of the Dodge minivan that the boy crashed had allowed him to sleep in the van but did not want him to drive because he didn’t have a license.

The owner is now reporting the van as stolen, according to the news release.