71-year-old convicted rapist tries to lure girl into van with pet bird, police say

A 71-year-old convicted rapist was arrested Tuesday for trying to lure a child into his van, according to the Spokane Police Department.

A girl reported a man, later identified as Frank D’Orr, in a red van pulled next to her at about 4:30 p.m. as she stood in a store parking lot in the 1500 block of West Wellesley Avenue, police said. The man asked if she wanted to pet his bird, which was perched on his finger inside the van.

The scared girl told the man she didn’t want to pet the bird before walking away. D’Orr then drove toward her and cut her off, but she was able to get away, according to the release.

Officers canvassed the parking area and obtained security video from the store, which showed the van, police said. Police determined D’Orr was the registered owner of the vehicle and approached him at his house, where they arrested him on suspicion of child luring.

D’Orr was booked into the Spokane County Jail and appeared in Spokane County Superior Court Wednesday where his bond was set at $25,000.

On top of the second-degree rape conviction, D’Orr has also been convicted of second-degree assault, the release said.