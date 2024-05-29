Boy, 13, arrested in last month’s north Spokane apartment shooting

Spokane police arrested a 13-year-old they say shot a teen last month at the Center Court Apartments in north Spokane.

The teen, who was 12 years old at the time of the shooting, was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday on suspicion of third-degree assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Police responded on April 24 to the apartment complex, located on North Nevada Street near Sitka Avenue, to a report that a 16-year-old was shot in his lower back. The original call was reported as accidental, Spokane Police Lt. Bart Stevens said at the time.

The teens’ names have not been released because they are underage.