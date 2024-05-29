Germany to fast-track hydrogen projects to cut carbon emissions

By Petra Sorge

Germany will fast-track permits for hydrogen projects and end a ban on carbon capture and storage as the nation tries to clean-up its fossil-fuel intensive industry.

The government will make it easier to get development permits with shorter environmental checks for production, storage and transport of hydrogen. Europe’s biggest economy wants to cut carbon emissions 65% by 2030 to reach net zero by 2045, five years earlier than the European Union.

Germany will support the move with “a lot of funding,” Michael Kellner, Parliamentary State Secretary for the economy ministry, said at the Green Hydrogen Innovation Congress in Dresden. This year, it’s planning €4.6 billion ($5 billion), according to Kellner.

Germany plans to replace its coal and lignite power plants with natural gas in the next decade. The government wants these gas stations to be able to switch to hydrogen in the future to help power its energy-hungry industries. The country is among the world’s first to have presented a draft for a core hydrogen network to link its main industrial hubs, stretching 9,600 kilometers (6,000 miles). Lower natural gas prices have slowed the economic push to move to hydrogen, and across the world projects are stalling with companies slow to put money on the table.

But Berlin is pushing ahead. Earlier this month, the national hydrogen council, a governmental advisory body, increased its estimate for the country’s future hydrogen demand by 14% by 2030.

For sectors that cannot decarbonize with hydrogen - such as cement or waste incineration - carbon capture, storage and utilization will become possible in Germany. The draft law also includes an option for the technology for gas-fired power plants.

The government is set to pass the so-called Hydrogen Acceleration Act and the Carbon Management Strategy in cabinet on Wednesday.