London Evening Standard cuts daily paper for weekly publication to stem losses

By Jamie Nimmo and Sabah Meddings Washington Post

London’s nearly 200-year-old Evening Standard newspaper plans to abandon its daily print publication, switching to a weekly edition, according to a memo sent to staff, following a tough period for free UK newspapers.

The company blamed home working and widespread Wi-Fi on London trains for reduced readership and said it has to look for ways to stem unsustainable losses, according to an email to staff on Wednesday, which was seen by Bloomberg. The memo didn’t map out job losses, and said it would go through a consultation period with staff.

A representative for the Evening Standard didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Evening Standard, handed out for free at bus and train stations across the city, was once a staple of the London commute. However, the pandemic meant more people worked from home and caused advertising income to plunge.

The newspaper is led by editor Dylan Jones, who previously ran the British edition of GQ magazine. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne also led the paper from 2017 to 2021, after he left the Conservative government following the Brexit vote the previous year.