Catch the first Brickfest: West End Plaza to have free, all-day music festival

On Saturday, Brickwest will be holding its first annual all-day music festival, Brickfest. The event is free to the public and will run from 2-10 p.m. in the West End Plaza, featuring 10 bands on two stages.

“My own personal inspiration was years and years of going to Elk Fest,” said Bill Powell, Brickwest marketing director, in reference to the Browne’s Addition street party that ended in 2018. “… That was always a really fun time, a great free music festival.”

With eight local bands – two hail from Seattle, Warren Dunes and Last of the Red Hot Mamas – and community partnerships bringing the festival together, Powell hopes to create something people mark their calendar for every year. He encourages Spokanites to come out and catch the first.

“If you just want to come down and hear some fun music, everything from an indie folk singer-songwriter to some rock and roll, you’re going to find that here at Brickfest,” Powell said.

Brickwest will have beer and barbecue to purchase through their brewery, and it is an all-ages event. They’ll also be partnering with Dry Fly, which will have canned cocktails available for purchase.

Powell said he is excited for all the bands to play, but especially for Vika and the Velvets, who will play the main stage at 9 p.m.

“They kind of have their own little ’70s vibe on their indie rock sound,” Powell said. “… It’s not easy to try to have your pulse on up and coming artist necessarily, but I really feel like their sound and just the band themselves is really on the up and up and really gaining popularity here in the region.”

The full lineup is available on Brickwest’s website. Powell is open to expanding the festival in the future.

“Do a Friday night, you know, maybe do a whole weekend, Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” Powell said. “It’s all possible, but we’re just trying to start off small and give this a shot first. … I think right now, Spokane is really primed more than ever to take on new traditions.”