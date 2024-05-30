Comic Matthew Broussard to perform at Spokane Comedy Club

From staff reports

Hailing from a family of academics, Matthew Broussard had followed in his parents’ footsteps for a time by studying engineering and mathematics, but strayed from that path when he decided to pursue a career as a comedian.

The comic, who has appeared on shows “Comedy Knockout,” “Adam Devine’s House Party,” “The League” and “The Mindy Project,” will take the Spokane Comedy Club stage Thursday through Saturday for five shows.

Broussard also was featured at the 2015 Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, in which he was runner-up behind renowned British comedian and television host Jimmy Carr in the International Roastmaster Invitational and placed second on Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle.”

Broussard will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, with two shows each night Friday and Saturday at 7 and 9:45 at the Comedy Club. Tickets, $20-25, are available at spokanecomedyclub.com.