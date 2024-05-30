Guitar shreds and Buckethead, coming to the Bing

From staff reports

There are many guitar virtuosos in the music world, but a strong argument can be made for Buckethead being the most peculiar.

Brian Patrick Carroll, 55, has been shredding professionally since 1987, and over the course of his 37-year career he has made the most of it in a certain, undeniably unique way.

One night, inspired by the 1988 classic “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers,” Patrick bought a Michael Myers-esque mask and whipped a KFC chicken bucket on his head. Thus, Buckethead as a stage persona was born.

Buckethead is mostly known for his guitar skills, ranging from rock, funk, blues, metal and much more, but he is a true multi-instrumentalist with the ability to play 12 instruments. With these skills, he has released at least 640 albums (519 of which are studio records). From 2013-17 alone, he released 263 albums, and since 2023 he has released 161 (42 of which this year).

Although it is difficult to truly pinpoint the record number of albums recorded and released, many believe Buckethead is, in fact, on top of the list.

Most recently, he released a nine-track collaboration album titled “Veins of Institution” with Madeline Cyrille Miller on May 4. He is perhaps most well-known for his 2006 release, “Crime Slunk Scene,” featuring fan favorite “Soothsayer (dedicated to Aunt Suzie).” He is also known for his 2009 single “Jordan,” inspired by famed basketball player Michael Jordan.

Buckethead has worked with many big names, including Bootsy Collins, Iggy Pop and Les Claypool of Primus. He was also a member of Guns N’ Roses from 2000-04. His work has been featured in multiple films such as “Saw II,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Beverly Hills Ninja.”

Buckethead will bring his unique take on musicianship to the Bing Crosby Theater on Tuesday.