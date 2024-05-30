The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
60°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Jury finds former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 charges

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaks to the media with his attorney Todd Blanche after the day’s proceedings in his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 18, 2024 Thursday in New York City. (Pool)
From staff reports

A New York jury deliberated for 10 hours before returning a guilty verdict in the hush money trial against former President Donald Trump.

Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be found guilty of a felony.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan returned to court at 5 p.m. Eastern, followed soon thereafter by the jury, who presented guilty verdicts against Trump on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.