Longtime thoroughbred trainer Dan McCanna, who made his mark at Playfair Race course, dies at age 90

Dan McCanna was among the leading trainers at Playfair Race Course. (The Spokesman-Review photo archive)

By Jim Price The Spokesman-Review

Dan McCanna, among the consequential figures in the history of Spokane horse racing, has died at the age of 90.

A prominent Spokane Valley educator who turned his hobby into a career as a thoroughbred trainer, McCanna died on May 18, four days after a fall at his ranch near Creston, Washington. Born in Spokane on March 7, 1934, he won a pair of training titles at Playfair Race Course and ranked with the leading conditioners for many years. His middle son, Tim, has become one of the sport’s all-time top winners.

McCanna’s father, William, known as Pappy, ran a few horses when Playfair conducted this area’s first commercial race meet in 1935. Dan graduated from Gonzaga Prep and, on June 11, 1960, days after earning an education degree from Gonzaga University, he saddled his first winner. Two years later, he became the counselor and vice principal at the new East Valley High School.

After developing his first ranch in Deer Park, McCanna maintained a dual career for a quarter-century. With an expanded stable, he became one of Playfair’s leading trainers for the first time in 1972. The next year, his best horse, Ima Hitter, won the Playfair Mile and was named Horse of the Meeting.

McCanna turned the barn over to 19-year-old Tim in 1981. After Tim won four consecutive titles and shifted operations to Seattle, Dan led the trainers in 1987 and 1992. He had six other top-five finishes.

He is survived by Tim, youngest son Boone, who owns a racehorse retirement facility, and daughter Kerri Ames, a Central Valley School District principal. His oldest son, Ray, who had a short, successful training career, died on Oct. 7. McCanna also leaves 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service in the Gonzaga Prep chapel has been scheduled for June 8 at 2 p.m.