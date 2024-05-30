Moses Lake School District to cut 85 more staff during budget crisis

The Moses Lake School District will cut 85 classified staff positions in a second wave of layoffs announced Wednesday as the district reckons with a $20 million deficit.

The new round of cuts effective at the end of the school year follows 103 certified teacher reductions announced May 15.

“We value the contributions of our classified staff and recognize the impact this will have on their lives, and our schools and students,” acting superintendent Carol Lewis said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these steps are essential to ensure the financial sustainability of our organization.”

The deficit discovered early this month included an $11 million accounting error.

In partnership with the North Central Educational Service District, the administration and school board are reviewing the budget and exploring alternatives to mitigate the need for further layoffs, a district news release said.

The classified layoffs represent a 13% budgetary reduction for that employee group. Attrition made up 34 of the staffing cuts.

The district has also eliminated 6.5 district-level positions.