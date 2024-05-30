The Wallflowers may be ‘Bringing Down the Horse’ at Knit show

From staff reports

Jakob Dylan’s critically acclaimed band the Wallflowers returned in 2021 with their first full-length album in nearly a decade, and the group will continue this revival at the Knitting Factory on Saturday.

Alternative-rock project the Wallflowers was born in 1989 in Los Angeles. Since this formation the lineup has seen several changes, but Dylan (son of Bob Dylan) has continued to be the center, and it is now considered a solo-project of the younger Dylan’s.

The Wallflowers have released seven studio albums including their 1992 self-titled debut and their most popular, “Bringing Down the Horse,” in 1996.

“Bringing Down the Horse” would peak at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and has gone four-time platinum since its release. The 11-track record was subject to high praise and acclaim, including two Grammy’s for the band’s most popular song “One Headlight.” The album also featured other favorites such as “6th Avenue Heartache,” “The Difference,” and “Three Marlenas.”

Most recently, the Wallflowers released the album “Exit Wounds” in 2021. The record features lead single “Roots and Wings” and other fan favorites, such as “Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More” and “I Hear the Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains).”

Joining the Wallflowers is the Pacific Northwest’s own Matt Mitchell Music Company. The Americana project focuses on the old roots and soul of the genre with Mitchell’s honest storytelling and sound perfectly rough around the edges.