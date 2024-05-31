Occupants of crashed car abandon vehicle on eastbound I-90, causing major traffic backup

A single-vehicle crash caused a lengthy traffic jam after occupants of the disabled car abandoned the vehicle Friday night on eastbound Interstate 90 in Spokane.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Cole Jackson said the car blocked the left and center lanes, and traffic was able to pass by in the right lane.

The PulsePoint app indicated the crash happened at about 8 p.m. near Freya Street.

Officers could be seen parked in patrol cars on nearby streets with their lights flashing as the search for the occupants continued.

No additional details were immediately available.