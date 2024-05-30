The evidence that led to Trump’s hush money conviction

Exhibit 36 shows Jeffrey McConney’s notes on the plan he discussed with Weisselberg to reimburse Cohen. MUST CREDIT: Manhattan district attorney’s office

By Nick Mourtoupalas and Azi Paybarah Washington Post

Throughout Donald Trump’s hush money trial, prosecutors repeatedly told jurors not to rely on what Michael Cohen, their key witness and the ex-president’s former lawyer and fixer, had said in court.

Instead, they should focus their attention on the paper trail.

The jury seems to have done that, finding Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. At the heart of the prosecution’s case against Trump were 34 documents: 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks. Each of these documents accounted for one of the charges on which Trump was found guilty.

Prosecutors alleged that these documents show that Trump intentionally misclassified payments to Cohen that reimbursed him for hush money he gave adult-film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The hush money was to keep Daniels quiet about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006 - an allegation Trump denies.

In total, the prosecution found that Cohen was paid $420,000 by Trump and his trust in 2017. Cohen told jurors in his testimony that this sum was discussed at a meeting with Trump and then-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg days before Trump’s inauguration. It includes the $130,000 in hush money, $50,000 toward a vendor payment Cohen had addressed for Trump, $180,000 to cover any tax liability on those two payments and a $60,000 bonus.

The various amounts were documented on a handwritten note by former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney, who testified to a separate meeting with Weisselberg where they discussed the repayment plan to Cohen.

In the meeting with Trump and Weisselberg, Cohen testified, the men decided he would be repaid for his $130,000 payment to Daniels through twelve $35,000 payments.

Here’s an overview of how the reimbursement process worked each month, according to the evidence presented by prosecutors:

And here are the 34 exhibits the prosecution introduced into evidence to support their claim of a paper trail to reimburse Cohen for his payment to Daniels.

In total, Cohen sent 11 invoices to Weisselberg in 2017 for “services rendered.” He later testified that no services were in fact rendered, and that the check was really “reimbursement of hush money.”

In total, 12 vouchers were created to record the payments to Cohen. Vouchers are a standard business practice to record how much money a company spends, and to detail who is paid and why, but the prosecution alleges that these vouchers inaccurately describe the money being paid to Cohen as a legitimate legal expense. The voucher entries were recorded by Trump Organization bookkeeper Deborah Tarasoff, who testified that authorization to pay Cohen came from Weisselberg and another top financial officer of the company.

In total, 11 checks were made out to Cohen, totaling $420,000. Two of the checks were from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Account, but nine were from Trump’s personal account.

Source: Documents from the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

