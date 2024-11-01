2 injured, 1 dead in Washington mall Halloween night shooting

By Lauren Girgis The Seattle Times

SEATTLE — Two people were injured and one person was killed Thursday night at Vancouver Mall when someone began shooting in the food court, according to police.

Vancouver, Wash. police responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a person in the food court shot someone and fired other rounds that struck two more people, according to Vancouver police. One person is dead and two other people were taken to a hospital.

There was a Halloween event taking place in the mall at the time of the shooting, police spokesperson Kim Kapp said.

A motive behind the shooting was not clear Thursday night, Kapp said.

Employees and patrons sheltered in place.

Detectives are reviewing videos from inside the mall in an attempt to identify the shooter, Vancouver police said Thursday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at 360-487-7399.