Halloween stabbing near River Park Square mall leaves one injured

Police responded to the area of Main and Lincoln Halloween night to a report of a stabbing. (KHQ)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A stabbing on Halloween near the River Park Square mall left one injured.

Spokane Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to the area of West Main Avenue and North Lincoln Street to a reported stabbing, Officer Daniel Strassenberg said. The victim was taken to a local hospital where officers were informed he was in stable condition.

The investigation revealed the stabbing stemmed from an argument among several people who knew each other, Strassenberg said.

No one is in custody.